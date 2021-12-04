Michael talks with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The pair discuss Raffensperger's refusal to comply with then President Trump's direction to “find 11,780 votes.”
Quick Take: The Honest Way
Quick Take: The Honest Way
Dec 04, 2021
Dec 04, 2021
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
