Michael speaks with The Nation’s justice correspondent Elie Mystal about his new book, "Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy’s Guide to the Constitution." The pair discuss how the meaning behind amendments have evolved, Ketanji Brown Jackson's influence on the court, how cancel culture fits into the First Amendment, and who the constitution benefits today.
Check out the book here: https://thenewpress.com/books/allow-me-retort
Share this post
Quick Take: The Intersection of Faith and Politics
www.thebulwark.com
Quick Take: The Intersection of Faith and Politics
Apr 30, 2022
Michael speaks with The Nation’s justice correspondent Elie Mystal about his new book, "Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy’s Guide to the Constitution." The pair discuss how the meaning behind amendments have evolved, Ketanji Brown Jackson's influence on the court, how cancel culture fits into the First Amendment, and who the constitution benefits today.
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Quick Take: The Intersection of Faith and Politics