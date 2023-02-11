Michael Steele speaks with Matt Dolan, the founder and CEO of the Global Teaching Project, which provides promising high school students in rural and underserved areas access to advanced courses they need to achieve their full potential. The pair discuss the challenges students face in rural America, how the Global Teaching Project began and how to best support students in their educations.
Quick Take: The Kids Are Struggling
Feb 11, 2023
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
