Jonathan Lemire joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss his new book, "The Big Lie: Election Chaos, Political Opportunism, and the State of American Politics After 2020" and the role the media played in perpetuating Trump's lies.
Check out the book here: https://static.macmillan.com/static/fib/the-big-lie/
Quick Take: The Media Wasn't Ready
www.thebulwark.com
Quick Take: The Media Wasn't Ready
Aug 13, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Quick Take: The Media Wasn't Ready