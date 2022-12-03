Michael speaks with Kimberly Jones about her new book, "How We Can Win: Race, History and Changing the Money Game That's Rigged." The pair discuss legacy wealth, where the U.S education system falls short, Reconstruction 2.0 and how we can begin to repair our unequal system.
Quick Take: The Miseducation of the American Child
Dec 03, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
