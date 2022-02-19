The Bulwark
The Michael Steele Podcast
Quick Take: The Moment You Find Out Why You Were Born
0:00
-15:26

Quick Take: The Moment You Find Out Why You Were Born

The Bulwark
Feb 19, 2022
Share

Michael speaks with Reverend Al Sharpton about his new book, "Righteous Troublemakers: Untold Stories of the Social Justice Movement in America." The pair discuss the unsung heroes of our country, how activism has evolved, the importance of raising your voice for others and why the Reverend is still an activist today.

0 Comments
The Bulwark
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Bulwark
Recent Episodes
Following the Constitution's Original Meaning: With A.J. Jacobs
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: Get Your Vote On
  The Bulwark
A Journalist's Outlook on This Moment in History: With April Ryan
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: We Almost Abolished the Electoral College. What Happened?
  The Bulwark
The Electability of the Next President of the United States: With Rick Ungar
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: How Smart Phones Impacted Perceptions of Race
  The Bulwark
Closing the Voting Turnout Gap (Barbershop)
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: Democracy Has Been In Peril Before Now
  The Bulwark