Michael speaks with Reverend Al Sharpton about his new book, "Righteous Troublemakers: Untold Stories of the Social Justice Movement in America." The pair discuss the unsung heroes of our country, how activism has evolved, the importance of raising your voice for others and why the Reverend is still an activist today.
Quick Take: The Moment You Find Out Why You Were Born
Feb 19, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
