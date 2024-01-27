The Bulwark
The Michael Steele Podcast
Quick Take: The Nikki Haley of 2010 vs. The Nikki Haley of Today
0:00
-13:26

Quick Take: The Nikki Haley of 2010 vs. The Nikki Haley of Today

The Bulwark
Jan 27, 2024
Share

This is an excerpt from the full episode "The Weekend on MSNBC: With Alicia Menendez and Symone Sanders-Townsend."

Michael Steele speaks with Alicia Menendez and Symone Sanders-Townsend, his co-hosts of the new MSNBC show, The Weekend, premiering Saturday, January 13th at 8amET.

The trio discuss Nikki Haley omitting slavery as the cause of the Civil War and the minds of voters heading into 2024

The Weekend, hosted by Alicia Menendez, Symone Sanders-Townsend and Michael Steele, premieres Saturday, January 13, just two days before the consequential Iowa caucuses. The new program will air 8am to 10am ET on Saturdays and Sundays.

If you enjoyed this podcast, be sure to leave a review or share it with a friend!

Follow Alicia Menendez @AliciaMenendez
Follow Symone Sanders-Townsend @SymoneDSanders
Follow Michael @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast

0 Comments
The Bulwark
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Bulwark
Recent Episodes
Following the Constitution's Original Meaning: With A.J. Jacobs
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: Get Your Vote On
  The Bulwark
A Journalist's Outlook on This Moment in History: With April Ryan
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: We Almost Abolished the Electoral College. What Happened?
  The Bulwark
The Electability of the Next President of the United States: With Rick Ungar
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: How Smart Phones Impacted Perceptions of Race
  The Bulwark
Closing the Voting Turnout Gap (Barbershop)
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: Democracy Has Been In Peril Before Now
  The Bulwark