Michael speaks with Professor Carol Anderson about white rage, where we get it wrong, and how it manifests in our country today. The pair also discuss voter suppression, how the 2nd Amendment is rooted in anti-Blackness and how looking to history shows us how we got here.
Share this post
Quick Take: The Second Amendment
www.thebulwark.com
Quick Take: The Second Amendment
Jan 23, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Quick Take: The Second Amendment