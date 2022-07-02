Michael Steele and David French discuss what our gun culture says about our country and shifting away from our apocalyptic, "six minutes to midnight" view of politics.
Quick Take: The 'Six Minutes to Midnight' Mindset
Quick Take: The 'Six Minutes to Midnight' Mindset
Jul 02, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
