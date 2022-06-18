Former U.S Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss her new memoir, "Lessons From the Edge." Former Ambassador Yovanovitch also talks about whether she predicted the current state of Ukraine and what the stakes are now for the war-torn country.
Share this post
Quick Take: The Stakes for Ukraine
www.thebulwark.com
Quick Take: The Stakes for Ukraine
Jun 18, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Quick Take: The Stakes for Ukraine