Quick Take: The Untapped Power of Black Men

Michael Steele speaks with Bakari Sellers about his new book, "The Moment: Thoughts on the Race Reckoning That Wasn't and How We All Can Move Forward Now." They discuss the untapped power of Black men in America.
Check out "The Moment" here: https://www.amazon.com/Moment-Thoughts-Reckoning-Wasnt-Forward/dp/006308502X
May 25, 2024
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
