This is an excerpt from the full episode "The Power of Poor Voters: With Bishop William J. Barber II."
Michael Steele speaks with Bishop William J. Barber II, Co-Chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call For Moral Revival. The pair discuss the moral failing of poverty— how it's the fourth leading cause of death in America and how mobilizing poor voters could transform elections in America.
Check out The Poor People's Campaign here:
https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/
If you enjoyed this podcast, be sure to leave a review or share it with a friend!
Follow Bishop Barber @RevDrBarber
Follow Michael @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast
Share this post
Quick Take: What It Takes to Mobilize Voters
www.thebulwark.com
Quick Take: What It Takes to Mobilize Voters
Mar 10, 2024
This is an excerpt from the full episode "The Power of Poor Voters: With Bishop William J. Barber II."
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Quick Take: What It Takes to Mobilize Voters