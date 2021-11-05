Michael talks with Democratic political strategist Maria Cardona and Republican political strategist Alice Stewart on what really happened in the elections this week. Alice and Maria's podcast, Hot Mics From Left To Right, can be found here: https://www.spreaker.com/show/hot-mics
Quick Take: What The Hell Happened On Tuesday?
Nov 05, 2021
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
