Michael speaks with Steven Pinker about his book, "Rationality: What It Is, Why It Seems Scarce, Why It Matters." The pair discuss who decides rationality, the prevalence of confirmation bias and tribalism, and the strength in changing one's mind when presented with new evidence.
Quick Take: What's Wrong With People?
Feb 26, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
