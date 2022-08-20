From June 2022 Episode: Takeaways from the January 6th Hearings: With Rick Ungar. Rick Ungar joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss the January 6th hearings and Liz Cheney's statement to Republicans involved in the insurrection.
Quick Take: When Trump Is Gone, Your Actions Will Be Remembered
Aug 20, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
