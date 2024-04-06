This is an excerpt from the full episode, "The Road to Building the GOP's Frankenstein Part I: With Tiffany Cross, Angela Rye and Andrew Gillum."
Michael is joined by Tiffany Cross, Angela Rye and Andrew Gillum. Tiffany, Angela and Andrew discuss the intention behind their new podcast, Native Land Pod and have a nuanced discussion on whether or not to engage with Black people considering casting their ballot for Trump.
If you enjoyed this episode, leave a review or share this episode with a friend.
Check out Native Land Pod and ACross Generations with Tiffany Cross wherever you get your podcasts.
Follow Tiffany @TiffanyDCross
Follow Angela: @angela_rye
Follow Andrew: @andrewgillum
Follow Michael @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast
Share this post
Quick Take: Whether or Not to Engage with Black People Considering Voting for Trump
www.thebulwark.com
Quick Take: Whether or Not to Engage with Black People Considering Voting for Trump
Apr 06, 2024
Share this post
Quick Take: Whether or Not to Engage with Black People Considering Voting for Trump
www.thebulwark.com
This is an excerpt from the full episode, "The Road to Building the GOP's Frankenstein Part I: With Tiffany Cross, Angela Rye and Andrew Gillum."
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Quick Take: Whether or Not to Engage with Black People Considering Voting for Trump