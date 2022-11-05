Michael speaks with activist and political strategist Julie Roginsky about the dangers of NDAs, how the Dobbs decision will impact the midterm elections and what needs to change to equalize politics for men and women.
Quick Take: Why Aren't They in the Room?
Quick Take: Why Aren't They in the Room?
Nov 05, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
