Iuliia Mendel, former Press Secretary to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss her new memoir, "The Fight of Our Lives:
My Time with Zelenskyy, Ukraine's Battle for Democracy, and What It Means for the World." The pair discuss Zelenskyy's global impact, the challenges and surprises Iuliia faced during her time as Press Secretary and the strong, colorful and resilient identity of Ukraine.
Check out the book here: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/The-Fight-of-Our-Lives/Iuliia-Mendel/9781668012710
Be sure to follow Iuliia on Twitter @IuliiaMendel, Michael @MichaelSteele and the podcast @steele_podcast. If you liked this podcast, give us a review on Apple Podcasts or share it with a friend!
Share this post
Quick Take: Zelenskyy's Vision of Ukraine
www.thebulwark.com
Quick Take: Zelenskyy's Vision of Ukraine
Oct 15, 2022
Iuliia Mendel, former Press Secretary to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss her new memoir, "The Fight of Our Lives:
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Quick Take: Zelenskyy's Vision of Ukraine