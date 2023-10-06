Tim is in for Sarah and he and JVL talk about the economy, unemployment numbers, and the relationship between voter sentiment and reality. Also: There’s some bonus Coach Prime talk since we didn’t have Sarah around to disapprove of us.
Reality vs. Perception
Is the economy okay? Or terrible?
Oct 06, 2023
∙ Paid
The Secret Podcast
Audio
Each Friday, best friends Sarah Longwell and JVL go off-leash and uncensored in this intimate podcast.
Only for Bulwark+ members.Each Friday, best friends Sarah Longwell and JVL go off-leash and uncensored in this intimate podcast. Only for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
Writes The Bulwark Subscribe
Recent Episodes