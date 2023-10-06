The Bulwark

Reality vs. Perception
Is the economy okay? Or terrible?
Jonathan V. Last and Tim Miller
Oct 06, 2023
Tim is in for Sarah and he and JVL talk about the economy, unemployment numbers, and the relationship between voter sentiment and reality. Also: There’s some bonus Coach Prime talk since we didn’t have Sarah around to disapprove of us.

