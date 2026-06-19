Receipts Live: Convicted Grifters from SBF to Elizabeth Holmes Are Betting on Trump

JVL and Catherine Rampell take on the bizarre saga of Trump’s Reflecting Pool contractor, the strange new world where convicted fraudsters are lining up for MAGA pardons, and the MAHA crusade against blue M&M’s—all while Trump’s Iran ceasefire claims leave markets shrugging and investors wondering what, if anything, still matters.

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