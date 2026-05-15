Catherine Rampell and JVL went LIVE to give their takes on Trump's reported plans for a secretive $1.7 billion taxpayer-funded slush fund that could quietly reward Jan. 6 defendants and Trump political allies behind closed doors.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Preview
Receipts: Trump Planning Taxpayer-Funded $1.7 Billion Slush Fund for Political Allies
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
May 15, 2026
∙ Paid
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes