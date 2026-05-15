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Receipts: Trump Planning Taxpayer-Funded $1.7 Billion Slush Fund for Political Allies

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Catherine Rampell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and Catherine Rampell
May 15, 2026
∙ Paid

Catherine Rampell and JVL went LIVE to give their takes on Trump's reported plans for a secretive $1.7 billion taxpayer-funded slush fund that could quietly reward Jan. 6 defendants and Trump political allies behind closed doors.

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