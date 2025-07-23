Rep. Jared Moskowitz: “The Epstein Thing Is Not a Conspiracy”

Rep. Jared Moskowitz joins Tim Miller to discuss the House GOP’s inaction on Epstein file disclosures, allegations of a cover-up involving DOJ officials, and MAGA's growing frustration. Also, FEMA’s slow disaster response under Kristi Noem is causing concerns about preparedness heading into hurricane season.

