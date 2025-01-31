Rising Dem: Don't Raise Debt Limit Without Concessions From Trump

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) joins Sam Stein to discuss Trump’s first 10 days, including the chaos around federal funding, mass deportation orders, the possibility he may run for governor, and how the Democratic Party can find success in the age of Trump. On that last front, he made some news, saying he wants his party to not vote to raise the nation’s debt limit unless they extract some policy wins in exchange.



"It would be political malpractice for House Democrats not to leverage the debt ceiling to protect the American people from the worst of a Donald Trump presidency," Torres said, foreshadowing an incredibly high stakes showdown that could dramatically impact the U.S. economy.

