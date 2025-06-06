Trump Backs Down? Abrego Garcia Back in US After Legal Pressure

Sam Stein, Andrew Egger and Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, senior fellow at American Immigration Council, discuss the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the U.S. after being sent to El Salvadoran prison without due process, and what this case means for the many others wrongly deported to El Salvador.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.