The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
7
11

Trump Backs Down? Abrego Garcia Back in US After Legal Pressure

Sam Stein's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Sam Stein
and
Andrew Egger
Jun 06, 2025
∙ Paid
7
11
Share

Sam Stein, Andrew Egger and Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, senior fellow at American Immigration Council, discuss the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the U.S. after being sent to El Salvadoran prison without due process, and what this case means for the many others wrongly deported to El Salvador.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture