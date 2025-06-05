Trump’s Idiotic Government Spending $2M on Another Conspiracy?

Tim Miller and Sam Stein discuss the $2M being spent to determine if DEI causes plane crashes, and Trump’s latest travel ban on 12 countries, including Afghanistan while contradictorily lifting protections for refugees.
