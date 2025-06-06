The Senator Who Isn't Afraid To Punch Trump In The Face

Senator Chris Murphy joins Lauren Egan to talk his new political action committee, the American Mobilization Project’s $400,000 effort not to fund campaigns, but to fuel grassroots protest and organize resistance to what he calls a looming threat to American democracy.

