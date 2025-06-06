The Bulwark

The Senator Who Isn't Afraid To Punch Trump In The Face

Jun 06, 2025
Senator Chris Murphy joins Lauren Egan to talk his new political action committee, the American Mobilization Project’s $400,000 effort not to fund campaigns, but to fuel grassroots protest and organize resistance to what he calls a looming threat to American democracy.

