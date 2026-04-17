Republicans Are Walking Into a Buzzsaw in November

JVL and Sarah Longwell discuss a bizarre week where markets surge amid global chaos, Trump feuds with his own allies, and confusion over Iran keeps escalating. They also break down a blowout Democratic win, surging fundraising, and what it all signals for the midterms—plus a growing fight inside the party over Israel and its future direction.

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