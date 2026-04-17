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Republicans Are Walking Into a Buzzsaw in November

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
Apr 17, 2026
∙ Paid

JVL and Sarah Longwell discuss a bizarre week where markets surge amid global chaos, Trump feuds with his own allies, and confusion over Iran keeps escalating. They also break down a blowout Democratic win, surging fundraising, and what it all signals for the midterms—plus a growing fight inside the party over Israel and its future direction.

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ON SALE NOW: Bulwark Live is coming to San Diego on May 20 and Los Angeles on Mat 21. Click to join Sarah, Tim and Sam for an evening of politics among friends.

The Secret Podcast with JVL and Sarah is exclusively for members of Bulwark+. To watch or listen to future episodes and join the Secret community in the comments become a Bulwark+ member today.

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