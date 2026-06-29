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Republicans Could Have Stopped Trump. They Didn’t. (w/ Jeff Flake)

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Sarah Longwell
Jun 29, 2026
∙ Paid

Former Republican Senator Jeff Flake joins Sarah Longwell for his take on the moment Republicans could have stopped Donald Trump and why they didn't. Flake reflects on his famous 2017 speech, the GOP's surrender of congressional power, why so few Republicans stood up to Trump, and whether the party can ever return to its conservative roots.

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