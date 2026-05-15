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Republicans Just Handed Black Voter Organizers Their Best Message Ever (w/ Joshua Doss)

Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
May 15, 2026
∙ Paid

Joshua Doss joins Sam Stein to discuss why Black voters are abandoning the Democratic Party, how Republican redistricting may have accidentally handed organizers their most powerful message in years, and why the voters Democrats need most are the ones they've ignored the longest.

JOIN US! We’ll have some chatty friends joining us on stage for Bulwark Live in San Diego on May 20 and Los Angeles on May 21. For details or to grab your seats today head to TheBulwark.com/Events. More

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