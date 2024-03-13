Restoring America's Soul and Sanity: With Dr. Phil

Michael Steele speaks with Dr. Phil about his new book, "We've Got Issues: How You Can Stand Strong for America’s Soul and Sanity." The pair discuss the decline of religion's influence on society, preparing children and students for the world, the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on society and the importance of speaking up for what you believe in.
Check out "We've Got Issues" here: https://www.amazon.com/Weve-Got-Issues-Strong-Americas/dp/1668061708
Dr. Phil Primetime will premiere on April 2, 2024 @ 8PM EST on Merit Street Media.
Mar 13, 2024
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
