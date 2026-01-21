The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Retired General Breaks Down Trump’s Davos Speech

Mark Hertling's avatar
Benjamin Parker's avatar
Mark Hertling and Benjamin Parker
Jan 21, 2026
∙ Paid

Lt. General Mark Hertling (Ret.) is joined by Ben Parker for a Command Post edition of Bulwark Takes, breaking down the national security fallout from Trump’s chaotic Davos remarks and growing global instability. As Russia escalates its war on Ukraine, Hertling explains why Putin’s threats keep working on Trump and why allies are alarmed about his recent Greenland rhetoric. We also examine the dangerous implications of preparing troops from Alaska and North Carolina for possible deployment to Minnesota.

This post is for paid subscribers

