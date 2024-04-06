Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is shaking up the presidential race...and no one knows what his impact is going to be. So we talked to former Trump voters and former Biden voters who are giving Kennedy a look. Astead Herndon, host of the New York Times politics podcast The Run-Up joins Sarah to discuss his recent interview with Kennedy and how the voters are thinking about him.
RFK Jr.: The Most Insider Outsider (with Astead Herndon)
RFK Jr.: The Most Insider Outsider (with Astead Herndon)
Apr 06, 2024
The Focus Group
Sarah Longwell has conducted hundreds of hours of focus groups all across the country. She and a series of guests take you behind the glass to hear real focus group participants. Unfiltered, uncompromising, unexpected—The Focus Group is a look into what the average voter thinks about politics, policy, and current events.
