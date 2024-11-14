Rick Wilson and David Brooks: MAGA to the Max

Trump's appointments—like degenerate Matt Gaetz and Putin stooge Tulsi Gabbard—are about his raw power and his stupid show, but are also a risk to our nation's security and institutions. Plus, America's diploma divide has trapped us in a caste society, where future leaders are being chosen based on how they performed on standardized tests at age 18. David Brooks and Rick Wilson join Tim Miller.
show notes
Ed Whelan on Trump's recess appointment scheme (gifted)
David's cover story on the Ivy League (gifted)
