The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
RIP, David Lynch
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -16:33
-16:33

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

RIP, David Lynch

Sonny Bunch
Jan 24, 2025
∙ Paid
1
2
Share
David Lynch on the set of ‘Twin Peaks’

A few parting thoughts on one of the greats.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
'September 5,' Working Amidst Terror
  Sonny Bunch
'The Brutalist,' a Near Masterpiece
  Sonny Bunch
The Vampyr!
  Sonny Bunch
Is 'Nosferatu' a Yes from Us?
  Sonny Bunch
Bringing the Sixties to Life Today
  Sonny Bunch
The Rise of Bob Dylan
  Sonny Bunch
The Deranged Exuberance of 'Emilia Pérez'
  Sonny Bunch