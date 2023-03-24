The Bulwark

The Bulwark

The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
RIP, Lance Reddick
RIP, Lance Reddick

Sonny Bunch
Mar 24, 2023
On this week’s bonus episode, we pay tribute to Lance Reddick, who is probably best known for his work on The Wire and in John Wick, but whose career had many interesting facets.

