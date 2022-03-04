On this week’s special bonus episode, the gang looks at the sorry state of the theatrical musical and wonders if their future is on the small screen.
Share this post
BONUS: RIP, Musicals?
www.thebulwark.com
BONUS: RIP, Musicals?
Dear Evan Hansen, West Side Story, and Cyrano all flopped. Whither the theatrical musical?
Mar 04, 2022
∙ Paid
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes