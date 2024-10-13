Rates of depression and anxiety among adolescents shot up around the same time kids were switching from flip phones to smartphones. And as teens were moving more of their social lives online, loneliness and friendlessness surged as well. Jonathan Haidt joins John Avlon to discuss how to restore a play-based childhood—including his prescriptions for pare…
Rolling Back the Phone-Based Childhood
Oct 13, 2024
How to Fix It with John Avlon
Politicians, pundits, and the media spend a lot of time talking about the problems our country faces but not enough time on how to solve them. Each week, John Avlon and his guests hash out sensible and attainable solutions for some of the most vexing issues confronting our democracy—solutions that will likely emerge from the political center.
