Michael sits with former Congressman Ed Towns, Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett and Entrepreneur Lisa Song Sutton for a roundtable discussion on minority business ownership and growth. The group discusses building generational wealth, supporting minority business opportunity and the hurdles businesses faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roundtable Discussion on Minority Business Ownership, Entrepreneurship, and Investment
Mar 24, 2022
