Share post
Ruben Gallego and Zerlina Maxwell: Make Them Own It

Tim Miller
and
Zerlina
Feb 26, 2025
Republicans are aiming to gut Medicaid to pay for trillions in tax cuts for the richest of Americans, and they're trying to hide it. The Dems need to bring the DC conversation home—hold town halls everywhere, tell voters what would happen, especially in rural MAGA areas where hospitals and trauma centers will close. Meanwhile, Trump is turning chaos at the border into chaos in the streets by having ICE grab people who haven't even committed crimes to pump up his deportation numbers. Plus, Elon's insatiable and scandalous quest for more money, the Dems’ evolving media strategy, and how to help maintain mental health during these stressful times.

Sen. Ruben Gallego and Zerlina Maxwell join Tim Miller.

show notes
Zerlina's show on SiriusXM Progress Channel 127
Zerlina's new Substack
Will Selber's piece that Tim referenced

Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
Tim Miller
