Rubio Regret Sets In After Insane Trump-Zelensky Meeting

Sam Stein and Lauren Egan break down Democratic senators' regrets over confirming Marco Rubio as Secretary of State. They explore Trump’s influence, Rubio’s stance on Ukraine, and the growing divide within the Democratic Party. Plus, Bernie Sanders’ push for a tougher fight and Elon Musk’s latest political bombshell.

