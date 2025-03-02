Playback speed
Rubio Regret Sets In After Insane Trump-Zelensky Meeting

Sam Stein
and
Lauren Egan
Mar 02, 2025
23
11
Sam Stein and Lauren Egan break down Democratic senators' regrets over confirming Marco Rubio as Secretary of State. They explore Trump’s influence, Rubio’s stance on Ukraine, and the growing divide within the Democratic Party. Plus, Bernie Sanders’ push for a tougher fight and Elon Musk’s latest political bombshell.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.

Lauren Egan
Sam Stein
