Join Sam Stein and Brian Tyler Cohen as they go live to cover the day's news and discuss BTC's new book, "The Day After."
Pre-order the book: https://www.harpercollins.com/pages/thedayafter
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Sam Stein and Brian Tyler Cohen
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Jun 30, 2026
∙ Paid
Join Sam Stein and Brian Tyler Cohen as they go live to cover the day's news and discuss BTC's new book, "The Day After."
Bulwark+ Takes
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Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
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