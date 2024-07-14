The Bulwark
Sam Stein: Violence Is Not the Answer
Sam Stein: Violence Is Not the Answer

Special bonus edition.
Tim Miller
and
Sam Stein
Jul 14, 2024
Transcript

In this bonus episode following the assassination attempt on former Pres. Donald Trump, The Bulwark's managing editor Sam Stein joins Tim Miller to discuss the precarious moment we are in, how to dial back the temperature, and how both parties should respond to the violence.

show notes:
Bill Maher on the shooting
Rep. Andy Kim's response to the shooting

To watch Sam and Tim record the episode head to our YouTube page here. You can find The Bulwark Podcast wherever you get your podcasts and here.

Sam Stein
Tim Miller
