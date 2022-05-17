The Bulwark
Should Netflix Have Stood Up to Its Employees?
Should Netflix Have Stood Up to Its Employees?

Plus: 'Moon Knight,' reviewed!
Sonny Bunch
May 17, 2022
On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) try to figure out why Netflix had to clarify to their employees that hosting a breadth of content may mean working on something they disagree with ideologically. Doesn’t everyone work at a journal of ideas that tolerates dissenting view…

Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
