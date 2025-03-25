'Snow White' Is a Disaster

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) ask if Tom Ortenberg and Briarcliff’s mission to distribute contentious movies like The Apprentice and Magazine Dreams is a controversy or a nontroversy. (You can find the Wall Street Journal article referenced in the episode here.) Then they review Snow White, a disastrous misfire on virtually every level. Make sure to swing by for our bonus episode on Friday about consolidation in the nerd-media business space. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

