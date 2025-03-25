The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
'Snow White' Is a Disaster
4
4
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -40:53
-40:53

'Snow White' Is a Disaster

Plus: Meet the studio distributing movies others are afraid to sell.
Sonny Bunch
Mar 25, 2025
4
4
Share
Transcript
‘Snow White’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) ask if Tom Ortenberg and Briarcliff’s mission to distribute contentious movies like The Apprentice and Magazine Dreams is a controversy or a nontroversy. (You can find the Wall Street Journal article referenced in the episode here.) Then they review Snow White, a disastrous misfire on virtually every level. Make sure to swing by for our bonus episode on Friday about consolidation in the nerd-media business space. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share

Discussion about this episode

The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
How to Sell People on Movies
  Sonny Bunch
'Black Bag,' the Year's Best Date Movie
  Sonny Bunch
The New Literalism
  Sonny Bunch
Why 'Mickey 17' Just Doesn't Work
  Sonny Bunch
Some Weekend Reading
  Sonny Bunch
'Anora' Sweeps the Oscars
  Sonny Bunch
Traversing 'The Gorge'
  Sonny Bunch