The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Some Election Eve Distractions
0:00
-9:27

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Some Election Eve Distractions

Sonny Bunch
Nov 01, 2024
∙ Paid
1
Share
‘Community’ (MovieStillsDB)

Look, this is the election home stretch, but everyone needs a brain break. Here’s a few recommendations from the ATMA crew to keep you sane.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
Hopefully, this is Venom's 'Last Dance'
  Sonny Bunch
Scary Book Season!
  Sonny Bunch
The Sprawling History of Neal Stephenson's 'Polostan'
  Sonny Bunch
SNL: Better on TV than in Movies
  Sonny Bunch
'Saturday Night' and the Excitement of the New
  Sonny Bunch
Disastrous Sequels
  Sonny Bunch
'Joker' Folly Number Two
  Sonny Bunch