Someone Did an Awful Thing to Pete Buttigieg's Family

Tim Miller went on MS Now to talk to Nicolle Wallace to give his take on one of the most disturbing political stories of the year after Pete Buttigieg revealed that a false report led child protective services to investigate his family. Tim explains why weaponizing the government against political opponents should alarm every American. Plus, Tim reacts to Megyn Kelly's comments about Haitian immigrants and fact-checks JD Vance's take on Watergate.



Read more from Pete: https://petebuttigieg.substack.com/p/a-terrible-thing-happened-to-my-family

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