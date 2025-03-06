Speaker Johnson’s Outrageously Hypocritical Censure of Rep. Al Green

Tim Miller breaks down the House vote to censure Rep Al Green for disrupting Donald Trump's address, including 10 Democrats voting for the censure, and why Mike Johnson's call for the censure is hypocritical given the GOP's similar interruptions in the past.

