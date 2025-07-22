The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

Tim Miller: Trump's Creepy Epstein "Party" Raises Alarms

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jul 22, 2025
3
Share
Transcript

Tim Miller joins Nicolle Wallace to take on the GOP’s spiraling Epstein crisis, the bizarre new details about Trump’s creepy Mar-a-Lago party, and why Mike Johnson is suddenly caught in the middle.

Check out Deadline: White House on MSNBC with Nicolle Wallace: https://www.msnbc.com/deadline-white-house

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture