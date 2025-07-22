Tulsi Gabbard’s Russia Lies, Exposed

Will Saletan breaks down how Tulsi Gabbard, now serving as Director of National Intelligence under Trump, is using her position to spread Russian propaganda and undermine the U.S. intelligence community. He highlights how Gabbard has repeatedly downplayed or denied Russian interference in the 2016 election, falsely claiming U.S. intel reports were “manufactured.” Saletan shows Gabbard twisting facts, using small technical truths (like Russia not hacking voting machines) to push big lies that Russia didn’t interfere at all.

He argues Gabbard is doing this not just to protect Trump, but also to defend Vladimir Putin, blaming the U.S. for rising tensions with Russia. He also calls out right-wing media figures like Sean Hannity for enabling her narrative without pushback. Ultimately, Saletan warns that Gabbard is using her powerful role to sabotage American institutions from within.

