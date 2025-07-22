House Republicans Just Punted the Epstein Files

Note: Andrew’s video is a bit glitchy today because he’s in the process of moving—apparently Wi-Fi wasn’t at the top of his priority list. He promises better internet (and lighting!) soon. Thanks for bearing with us!

Sam Stein and Andrew Egger unpack how House Republicans are dodging a vote on a resolution to release the Epstein files, despite previously championing transparency on the issue. The conversation highlights how GOP leaders are aligning with Trump’s interests over public disclosure, even as conspiracy-minded constituents demand answers.

They also explore Trump’s retaliation against the Wall Street Journal for its reporting on a bizarre card he allegedly sent to Epstein, including booting a Journal reporter from the press pool. They argue this fits a broader pattern of Trump undermining press freedom and avoiding scrutiny. Finally, they note how the Epstein story is gaining traction in surprising corners of the internet, including among right-wing podcasters like Theo Von.

